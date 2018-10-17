Namibia: Exchange Programme With Germany Partners to Assist With Cancer Battle

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) together with the Namibia National Cancer Registry have agreed to new collaborative engagements with their counter parts in Germany the, Krebsregister Rheinland-Pfal.

The key elements of the collaboration include sending local students and specialist medical teams interested in oncology epidemiologists to Mains in Germany, where the Rhineland-Palatinate Registry is housed. Further more the exchange will see German epidemiologists traveling to Namibia to build capacity within the local registry as well.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said their aim is to contact patients to build quality data and develop best-practice models to help fight cancer in the country. "Our core mission remains to act as a network agent between relevant stakeholders to access, analyse and process cancer data to develop a sustainable plan of action supporting the efforts of the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services fight cancer in our country," he added.

He said as an Association they are convinced that shared learning opportunities and the development of ideas on cancer research and treatment will enhance the course of cancer prevention, management and the reintegration of patients into society post treatment.

"And while this endeavor we are embarking on is greatly beneficial to my country, it may also have significant value to your registry team and I believe that by understanding the challenges others face, leader nations such as Germany can build a better understanding and capacity to advocate for and develop best practice modalities that will positively impact the course of cancer-care world wide," he said.

Meanwhile, Sabine Batzing-Lichtenthaler, State Minister of Social Affairs, Labour and Health in Germany commended the collaboration and programme stating that the exchange of knowledge and building of capacity between countries is important to help save lives

Quality cancer data remains a pivotal component in the fight on cancer, as evidence-based date allows decision-makers to make the necessary decisions to combat this disease.

Caption: left to right are Dr Sylke Zeissig, Medical Dilrector of the Rhineland-Pfalz Registry, Dr Annette Hasenburg of the Gynaecological Clinic in Mains University Hospital, Dr Antje Swietlik, Director at Rhineland-Pfalz, Mrs Sabine Batzing-Lichtenthaler, State Minster of Social Affairs, Labour and Health and Rolf Hansen Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia.