16 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Pip Limit for 2019 Fixed At Over Akz 1 Trillion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The preliminary Public Investment Program (PIP) for the fiscal year 2019 includes financial income amounting to 1.85 trillion kwanzas, for projects in the energy and water, transport, education and health sectors.

Based on this amount, 2,382 projects with guaranteed financing are expected to be executed, according to the proposal on the limits of expenditure for the preparation of the State Budget 2019, presented today by Secretary of State for the Budget, Aia Eza Silva, during the public consultation session of this document with civil society partners.

Of the mentioned amount, 85% of the projects will be financed with external credit lines and 15% with ordinary resources from the Treasury and internal financing.

Priority projects for 2019, in addition to the Health and Education sectors, will have 7% (4% 2018) and 6% (4% 2018), respectively, of road, rail, energy and water, mostly works paralyzed due to insufficient financial resources.

In 2018, expenditures on the Public Investment Program registered in the State Budget for 2018 are valued at 934 billion kwanzas, 75% of the financial expenses from external sources and 15% from the Regular Resources of Treasury (ROT).

The projection of non-oil revenues for 2019 is estimated at 1,626 billion kwanzas, an amount that will be updated in the final phase of the preparation of the 2019 State Budget.

Angola

Mass Expulsion from Angola Could Spark Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations refugee agency warns the mass expulsion of an estimated 200,000 Congolese from Angola into… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.