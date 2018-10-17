Luanda — The preliminary Public Investment Program (PIP) for the fiscal year 2019 includes financial income amounting to 1.85 trillion kwanzas, for projects in the energy and water, transport, education and health sectors.

Based on this amount, 2,382 projects with guaranteed financing are expected to be executed, according to the proposal on the limits of expenditure for the preparation of the State Budget 2019, presented today by Secretary of State for the Budget, Aia Eza Silva, during the public consultation session of this document with civil society partners.

Of the mentioned amount, 85% of the projects will be financed with external credit lines and 15% with ordinary resources from the Treasury and internal financing.

Priority projects for 2019, in addition to the Health and Education sectors, will have 7% (4% 2018) and 6% (4% 2018), respectively, of road, rail, energy and water, mostly works paralyzed due to insufficient financial resources.

In 2018, expenditures on the Public Investment Program registered in the State Budget for 2018 are valued at 934 billion kwanzas, 75% of the financial expenses from external sources and 15% from the Regular Resources of Treasury (ROT).

The projection of non-oil revenues for 2019 is estimated at 1,626 billion kwanzas, an amount that will be updated in the final phase of the preparation of the 2019 State Budget.