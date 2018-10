Luanda — The match between Mauritania and Angola in Nouakchott has now started for the fourth round of group I to qualify for CAN, to be played in 2019 in Cameroon.

The Palancas Negras have lined up with Landu, Mira, Paizo, Buatu, Bastos, Macaia, Herenilson, Freddy, Djalma Campos, Mateus Galiano and Gelson Dala.

The encounter is being officiated by the Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi, aided by his compatriot Aymen Ismail and the Libyan Attia Amsaad.