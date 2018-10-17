16 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Needs to Set a New Course - Unita Leader

Menongue — The president of the major opposition UNITA party Isaias Samakuva defended Monday in Menongue, south-east Cuando Cubango province, the need for the country to set a new course in order to boost its sustainable development, without differences.

Samakuva was speaking to the press at the end of a visit to the eight municipalities, of the nine comprising the province.

He called for the need to do more to meet the needs of all Angolans.

To Samakuva, Angolans can no longer keep their eyes fixed on big cities and the coast, but across the country.

UNITA leader recognised the good intention of the government under João Lourenço, but he said such efforts do not reach the key areas of the citizens' lives.

He said he learnt through the contact with the local residents that the living conditions, including the roads of access, have increasingly worsened, although he acknowledged that things don't change overnight.

He pledged that all the issues identified in Cuando Cubango would be forwarded to the concerned authorities for their solution.

