16 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rain Displaces 50 Families in Malanje

Malanje — At least 50 households have been displaced after their homes were destroyed by rain coupled with strong winds that recently hit the northern province of Malanje.

The rain affected 300 people in municipalities of Calandula and Quela, according to weekly report released by Firefighter Department.

In view of this situation, the victims are claiming for support from the local administrations and other authorities.

The firefighters also extinguished small fire that gutted four houses in the neighborhoods Vila Matilde and Catepa, in Malanje.

