South Africa: NSPCA to Investigate Snake Pastor for Feeding Dog Meat to Congregants

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) intends to investigate the "snake pastor", who has allegedly fed dog meat to his congregants during communion.

"Although the NSPCA respects religion and culture, we do not condone the inhumane slaughter of any animal. This is not only within the context of this incident, but for any animal that is used as a sacrifice," NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson told News 24 on Wednesday.

The controversial "snake pastor", Penuel Mnguni, who has previously fed snakes and rats to his congregants, has now chosen dog meat for communion, according to a News 24 report.

The pastor, in a video that has gone viral, feeds the congregants dog meat, claiming that it can cure sicknesses, HIV and overdue pregnancies.

The NSPCA says that all animals are protected by law and, therefore, the organisation will investigate the matter.

"The NSPCA will take the necessary action, as we would in the case of any matter involving any animal that has suffered at the hands of humans," Wilson said.

"We appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed the actual slaughter to please come forward with information, with the assurance that their identity will be protected."

The pastor has been known to operate out of Mpumalanga, where he was previously photographed driving a car over congregants outside the Kameelrivier B stadium hall.

Source: News24