17 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NSPCA to Investigate Snake Pastor for Feeding Dog Meat to Congregants

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) intends to investigate the "snake pastor", who has allegedly fed dog meat to his congregants during communion.

"Although the NSPCA respects religion and culture, we do not condone the inhumane slaughter of any animal. This is not only within the context of this incident, but for any animal that is used as a sacrifice," NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson told News 24 on Wednesday.

The controversial "snake pastor", Penuel Mnguni, who has previously fed snakes and rats to his congregants, has now chosen dog meat for communion, according to a News 24 report.

The pastor, in a video that has gone viral, feeds the congregants dog meat, claiming that it can cure sicknesses, HIV and overdue pregnancies.

The NSPCA says that all animals are protected by law and, therefore, the organisation will investigate the matter.

"The NSPCA will take the necessary action, as we would in the case of any matter involving any animal that has suffered at the hands of humans," Wilson said.

"We appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed the actual slaughter to please come forward with information, with the assurance that their identity will be protected."

The pastor has been known to operate out of Mpumalanga, where he was previously photographed driving a car over congregants outside the Kameelrivier B stadium hall.

Source: News24

South Africa

How The Sunday Times Issue Shames All of Journalism

This last weekend, the editor of the Sunday Times Bongani Siqoko issued an apology for the reporting done by the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.