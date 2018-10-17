Liberia: Nigerian Man Allegedly Scams Lebanese Businessman in U.S.$500k

Monrovia — Following months of being in hiding, a Nigerian identified as Nanda Morris Davies, has been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) for allegedly duping a Lebanese, Mohammed Bouelala, of US$500,000.

Abdul Samaad Jalloh and another defendant only identified as Collins said to be on the run are reported by the police to have aided defendant Morris in the alleged criminal scheme.

Davies, following his arrest Tuesday, October 16, was forwarded to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice where he was later sent to the Monrovia Central Prison pending prosecution.

The lawyer representing the defendant was seen at the court late Tuesday afternoon trying to secure his bond as the charges levied against Davies are bailable.

Court records revealed that around October 3, 2018 in Monrovia, the defendant with wicked and criminal intent purposely and intentionally conspired, induced and influenced the Lebanese national under the pretent to sell to him 14kg off gold and that having received the US$500,000 from him, the defendants out of deception presented to Boualala a fake gold.

"The alleged act being unlawful, wicked and criminal is in violation of Section 15.51 of the New Penal Law of Liberia," the court record stated.

At the same time on Tuesday, a 29-year-old man identified as Abraham Saye, was also arrested by the LNP and charged with multiple criminal charges including forgery, counterfeiting, theft of property, economic sabotage and money laundering.

He was later forwarded to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice but was later sent to the Monrovia Central Prison pending prosecution.

Defendant Saye was arrested by the LNP Patrol Division at the Shar Town Bar on 9th Street in Sinkor and then forwarded to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) while allegedly in possession of L$58,400 fake counterfeit bank notes in the 100-dollar denomination.

Police claimed that on the night of October 10, 2018 during the night hours, defendant Saye and some of his friends to be identified entered the bar owned by Joseph Boye Cooper and while in the bar the defendant decided to buy drinks worth up to L$1,360 allegedly in the L$100.00 denomination.

According to the police during the investigation with defendant Saye, he chose not to give a written statement but a verbal one and told the police that it was true that he took the local counterfeit bank notes to the herein bar to buy but the counterfeit he used to buy was given to him by a Fulani national in exchange of United States dollars given that Fula national. He failed to disclose the name of this Fula national. "The investigation established that, when defendant Abraham Saye was arrested within the building housing the Shar-Town Bar, he had on his person, L$58,400 counterfeit notes in the denomination of L$100 out of which he used L$1,360.