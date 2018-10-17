Liberia: Pres. Weah Issues Executive Order No. 93 Extending Tariff Suspension On Rice

In a bid to keep the nation's staple, rice, affordable on the Liberian market, President George Manneh Weah has issued Executive Order #93, which takes immediate effect.

Released Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Executive Order No. 93, is an extension of Executive Order No. 87 earlier promulgated by Government to suspend the import tariff on rice in order to alleviate unnecessary burden on ordinary Liberians, the Executive Mansion said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

The issuance of the Executive Order followed an assessment and evaluation by Government to determine the causes of increases in the price of various essential commodities and to initiate measures to ameliorate the situation, the release said.

"Now therefore," the Executive Order asserts, "the Government of Liberia, in its desire to continue to bring relief to the public, hereby issues Executive Order No. 93, suspending the import tariff on rice as classified under tariff Nos. 1006.30.00 (in packing of more than 5kg or in bulk); 1006.30.00 (in packing of at least 5kg); and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000 with immediate effect."

President Weah used the Executive Order to stress the need for exigent measures to ease economic burdens on Liberian citizens and residents, enabling them to access the staple food at all times and with ease.

These measures follow former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Executive Orders Nos. 11, 19, 45, 61, 70, 80 and 87 suspending import tariffs on rice in the interest of the public.

In early February 2018, President Weah met with the Rice Importers Association and expressed his determination to ensure that something was immediately done to reduce the price of rice and make it affordable and available to average Liberians.

At the end of the February negotiations, which lasted two days, officials of the association through the chair, John Bestman, consented to effect a reduction in the price of the 25Kg bag of rice by US$2, while the price of a 50kg bag of rice would be reduced by US$4 with immediate effect.

Authors

Webmaster Admin