Liberia: Mulrany Int'l Takes Handwashing Exercise to Agm School

Mulrany International, a non-governmental organization (NGO), which recently opened its branch in the county on Monday, October 15, gave out several assorted sanitary materials, aimed at encouraging regular hand-washing, to students of the First Assembly of God Mission (AGM) High School on Buchanan Street, central Monrovia.

Materials the organization donated to the school included a plastic barrel, dustbins, cartons of liquid soap, toilet tissues, napkins, Clorox and hand sanitizers, following a brief ceremony held at the school's campus in commemoration of this year's Global Handwashing Day.

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, an advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. In a statement prior to the presentation ceremony, Mulrany International Liberia Executive Director Danise Love Dennis said although Liberia is now Ebola-free, people need to stay vigilant by continuously washing their hands, which is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of Ebola and other communicable diseases.

Every year in mid-October, people around the world celebrate Global Handwashing Day as a reminder of the importance of implementing the exercise with soap and water.

"Mulrany International is stepping up to the campaign to promote proper handwashing as a powerful tool to prevent the spread of germs and keep children healthy," Madam Dennis said.

It is against this backdrop that Mulrany International is reinforcing the message under the title, "Clean Hands is a Recipe to Good Health."

Ms. Dennis added, "Clean hands save lives, so we are encouraging you to make handwashing part of your normal lifestyle."

She reminded the students about what happened few years back when there was an outbreak of Ebola in the country.

"We need to take the threats of Ebola and any other outbreaks seriously by constantly practicing the necessary safety measures," Ms. Dennis cautioned.

She said that Mulrany International-Liberia is determined to keep schools and communities free of germs by providing a constant reminder on proper handwashing because, according to her, good hygienic practices are important in breaking the chain of transmission of many diseases, including diarrhea, which are common in communities.

"Washing hands with water and soap is very simple and cheap but very important. Anybody can do it and everybody should do it. Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others. It's quick, it's simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick," Ms. Dennis said.

She said that Mulrany International-Liberia would encourage everyone to keep engaging in handwashing to stop the spread of germs if we must stay healthy. According to Ms. Dennis, handwashing is a win for everyone, except the germs.

"Do it regularly beginning now, because clean hands prevent infection and save lives. This is a simple and entirely sustainable way to improve the health and dignity of people," Dennis said.

First AGM vice principal for Student Affairs Godwin O. D. Chea lauded Mulrany International- Liberia for the presentation, and promised that beginning the next school day, students will be compelled to wash their hands before entering classes.

Mr. Chea assured that students who benefited from the interactive lecture would serve as ambassadors and would inform other students of what they have acquired.

