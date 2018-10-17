17 October 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission On the Appointment of a Parity Government in Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, congratulates Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for appointing a cabinet marked by gender parity, with 10 women and 10 men. Chairperson Faki looks forward to other similar bold initiatives on the continent, as part of Agenda 2063. Yesterday's decision by the Prime Minister sets a major milestone in Africa's efforts towards gender equality and women's empowerment, in particular women's access to high level political decision-making positions.

The Chairperson of the Commission also congratulates Ethiopia for having ratified the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Women, also known as the Maputo Protocol. This Protocol, which was adopted fifteen years ago, is one of the world most advanced legal instruments on women's rights.

Chairperson Faki recalls that the principle of gender equality and women's empowerment is enshrined in all key guiding African Union documents, including the Constitutive Act. It is in line with this principle that women constitute 50 per cent of the leadership of the Commission. The Chairperson will spare no efforts to ensure the full and timely implementation of the decision adopted by the African Union Heads of State and Government at their Summit held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in early July 2018, to ensure full gender parity in all organs and institutions of the Union by 2025, as part of the ongoing institutional reform process.

