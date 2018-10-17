Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Receives Credentials of Seven Envoys

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday received credentials of seven envoys at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The envoys are Mr Aboubacar Sadikh Barry, Senegal; Ms Slami Cooper, State of Israel; Mrs Anne- Sophia Ave, France and Mr Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Humaid, Qatar.

The rest are Mrs Francess Virginia Anderson, Siera Leone; Mr Maher Kheir, Lebanon and the Head of Delegation of the European Union, Ms Diana Accencia.

The envoys jointly affirmed their countries commitment to working with Ghana in order to deepen ties that had existed and increase cooperation.

Addressing the envoys separately, President Akufo-Addo said there was the need to foster strategic partnerships and collaborate for the progress of every nation.

President Akufo-Addo assured them of Ghana's resolve to uphold her defined roles within the comity of nations.

He said Ghana was committed to strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation for the mutual benefit of the respective countries.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the enduring relations that had existed between their countries, which date back centuries.

The President pledged his government's resolve to further deepen the already cordial relations between Ghana and their respective countries, adding that, Ghana was ready to do business.

President Akufo-Addo urged the envoys to convince their country's investors to take advantage of Ghana's conducive business climate.

The Israeli Ambassador, Ms Slami Cooper, expressed her appreciation for the gesture extended to her by the people of Ghana, adding that Ghana and Isreal share common culture.

"Friendship and ties as we share between Ghana and the state of Israel are precious. Since the reopening of a resident embassy in Ghana, we have witnessed tens of official visits and hundreds of business tours to Israel which have been led by the Ghana Israel Business Chamber."

She said Israel would seek that the progress achieved continued in other to further deepen and exhibit the potentials that the two countries could benefit from.

On her part, Diana Acconcia, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Ghana commended President Akufo-Addo and his administration for his interest in the education sector.

She indicated that the EU was looking forward to working with Ghana to strengthen government's quest to educate, especially the youth of the country.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)