17 October 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Receives Credentials of Seven Envoys

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday received credentials of seven envoys at separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The envoys are Mr Aboubacar Sadikh Barry, Senegal; Ms Slami Cooper, State of Israel; Mrs Anne- Sophia Ave, France and Mr Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Humaid, Qatar.

The rest are Mrs Francess Virginia Anderson, Siera Leone; Mr Maher Kheir, Lebanon and the Head of Delegation of the European Union, Ms Diana Accencia.

The envoys jointly affirmed their countries commitment to working with Ghana in order to deepen ties that had existed and increase cooperation.

Addressing the envoys separately, President Akufo-Addo said there was the need to foster strategic partnerships and collaborate for the progress of every nation.

President Akufo-Addo assured them of Ghana's resolve to uphold her defined roles within the comity of nations.

He said Ghana was committed to strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation for the mutual benefit of the respective countries.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the enduring relations that had existed between their countries, which date back centuries.

The President pledged his government's resolve to further deepen the already cordial relations between Ghana and their respective countries, adding that, Ghana was ready to do business.

President Akufo-Addo urged the envoys to convince their country's investors to take advantage of Ghana's conducive business climate.

The Israeli Ambassador, Ms Slami Cooper, expressed her appreciation for the gesture extended to her by the people of Ghana, adding that Ghana and Isreal share common culture.

"Friendship and ties as we share between Ghana and the state of Israel are precious. Since the reopening of a resident embassy in Ghana, we have witnessed tens of official visits and hundreds of business tours to Israel which have been led by the Ghana Israel Business Chamber."

She said Israel would seek that the progress achieved continued in other to further deepen and exhibit the potentials that the two countries could benefit from.

On her part, Diana Acconcia, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Ghana commended President Akufo-Addo and his administration for his interest in the education sector.

She indicated that the EU was looking forward to working with Ghana to strengthen government's quest to educate, especially the youth of the country.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Ghana

GBF to Honour Amb. Quarcoo

THE Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will stage a special boxing competition at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.