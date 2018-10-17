Namibia: Rössing Has New MD

THE Rössing Uranium board of directors last week announced the appointment of Richard Storrie as the new managing director of the company, with effect from 29 October.

He succeeds Werner Duvenhage, who has taken up the position of managing director at Rio Tinto Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa.

Storrie joins Rössing from Rio Tinto Serbia, where he successfully led the jadar project over the last five years.

The jadar project is a significant, world-class lithium-borate resource, and he played a significant role in leading the team to establish a strong safety record, and to better understand the ore body and the project's overall technical and economic viability, a statement issued by the mine read. Storrie has over 20 years international mining experience, and has worked for Rio Tinto in its top-tier open-pit and underground operations in countries around the world. His mining career has taken him to Alaska, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Mongolia, Serbia and Namibia. This includes his first international assignment with Rio Tinto in 1997, working at Rössing as the load, haul and grade control engineer.

"I am confident that under his leadership, we will be in excellent hands to further build on our five priorities of safety, people, partnerships, growth and cash," said the chairperson of the board of directors of Rössing Uranium, Foibe Namene.

Duvenhage's appointment to managing director at RBM is considered testimony to his leadership capability, and consistent with the results he has achieved during his time at Rössing, Namene added.

RBM is South Africa's largest mineral sands producer and beneficiation company. The company was formed in 1976 to mine the vast mineral-rich sands of northern KwaZulu-Natal, and produces predominantly rutile, zircon, titania slag, titanium dioxide feedstock and high-grade iron.