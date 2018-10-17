Namibia: Child Witnessed Gobabis Knife Murder, Axe Threat

A KNIFE murder in which a mother of five children lost her life at Gobabis almost two years ago was witnessed by an 11-year-old girl.

The young eyewitness to the murder of Anastancia Goagoses yesterday testified in the High Court at the Windhoek Correctional Facility that she not only saw Goagoses' partner, Jacob Hoxobeb, stabbing her to death with a knife, but also saw him threaten Goagoses with an axe before the stabbing.

The witness, who is now 13 and may not be identified because she is still a minor, testified before judge Dinnah Usiku a day after Hoxobeb admitted guilt on a charge of murder, while pleading not guilty to a count of assault by threat.

He was "consumed by anger", which he failed to control, when he stabbed Goagoses (30) multiple times with a knife on 5 December 2016, Hoxobeb stated in a written plea explanation that defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht read out in court after Hoxobeb admitted guilt on the murder charge.

Hoxobeb (31) said in the statement he suspected Goagoses was involved in a relationship with another man, with whom she had left home on 4 December 2016 - something that he said made him "very jealous".

He also recounted that the next day, while he and Goagoses were together walking along a street at Gobabis, she swore at him, and insulted him and his parents. They proceeded to his sister's house, where he was thinking about the things she had said to him and then, driven by anger, he picked up a knife that lay on a table and attacked Goagoses with it, Hoxobeb stated.

A post-mortem report that state advocate Ethel Ndlovu handed to judge Dinnah Usiku indicates that Goagoses was stabbed 16 times. Two of the stab wounds were fatal, with Goagoses' heart, liver and spleen having been punctured.

The count of assault by threat on which Hoxobeb denied guilt is based on an allegation that on the day of the fatal attack on Goagoses, he threatened her with an axe before he was disarmed - only to later use a knife to kill her.

The child witness told the court she and her younger sister were playing outside when she heard Hoxobeb and Goagoses quarrelling, with Hoxobeb accusing her of having another boyfriend. She said she also saw Hoxobeb picking up an axe, which he lifted into the air as if he was planning to hit Goagoses with it.

A young neighbour, Sebastian Gariseb, who also testified yesterday, intervened in the quarrel between Hoxobeb and Goagoses and took the axe away from him, the court was told.

The girl also testified that after the axe had been taken away from Hoxobeb, she saw him attacking Goagoses with a knife, with which he stabbed her repeatedly. She told the judge that as Hoxobeb stabbed Goagoses, he said: "Ja, that is what you wanted."

In his plea explanation, Hoxobeb said he did not know how many times he stabbed Goagoses, as he was blinded by anger when he attacked her.

"My anger overwhelmed me to such an extent that I committed this horrific and cruel act," he stated. "Today, I sit with regret and wish I could take back my actions."

Goagoses was the mother of five children. Hoxobeb was the father of three of her children. After hearing oral arguments from Ndlovu and Engelbrecht yesterday, judge Usiku said she would deliver her verdict on the charge of assault by threat on Monday next week.

Hoxobeb is being kept in custody.