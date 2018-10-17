17 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Dismisses CEO of Public Television

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Tuesday dismissed José Fernando Gonçalves Guerreiro as C.E.O of the Public Television of Angola (TPA), to which post he had been appointed in November 2017.

According to a note from the Civil Office of the president, the Head of the Executive also dismissed Francisco José Mendes from the position of Executive Director for Contents of the TPA.

In the ambit of such reshuffle in the state-owned television company, Francisco José Mendes was appointed to be TPA's new Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O), whereas Paulo Julião Muacavula is the company's new Executive Director for Contents.

