Liberia: Mulrany Encourages Hand Washing

Mulrany International, a non-governmental organization (NGO), which recently opens its branch in Liberia on Monday, October 15, 2018, donated several assorted sanitary items to students of First Assembly of God Mission (AGM) High School on Buchanan Street in Central Monrovia, aimed at encouraging hand washing at the institution.

The items including a barrel (pig-feet), dusk-bin, cartons of liquid soap; toilet tissues, napkins, Clorox and hand sanitizers were donated, following a brief ceremony held at the school's campus in commemoration of the 2018 Global Handwashing Day.

October 15 is Global Hand washing day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

In a statement prior to the presentation of items to the institution, Mulrany International Liberia Executive Director, Danise Love Dennis said although Liberia is now Ebola-free, people need to stay vigilant by continuously washing their hands, which is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the spread of Ebola and other diseases.

Every year in mid-October, people around the world celebrate Global Handwashing Day as a reminder of the importance of washing hands with soap and water.

"Mulrany International is stepping up to the campaign to promote proper handwashing as a powerful tool to prevent the spread of germs and keep children healthy," Madam Dennis said.

She said it is against this backdrop that Mulrany International is reinforcing the message 'Clean hand is a recipe to good health.'

The Executive directive added "Clean hands save lives, so we are encouraging you to make handwashing part of your normal lifestyle".

She reminded the students about what happened few years back when there was an outbreak of Ebola in the country. "We need to take the threats of Ebola and other outbreaks seriously and keep practicing the necessary safety measures," she cautioned the students.

She disclosed that Mulrany International Liberia is determined to keep schools and communities free of germs by providing constant reminder on proper hand washing because according to her, good hygienic practices are important in breaking the chain of transmission of many diseases including diarrhea, which are common in communities.

"Washing hands with water and soap is very simple and cheap but very important. Anybody can do it and everybody should do it.

Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others. It's quick, it's simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick," Madam Dennis pointed out.

She stressed that Mulrany International Liberia would encourage everyone to keep engage in hand washing to stop the spread of germs if we must stay healthy.

Speaking further, she noted that handwashing is a win for everyone, except the germs.

"Do it regularly beginning now, because clean hands prevent infection and save lives. This is a simple and entirely sustainable way to improve the health and dignity of people," she added.

Also speaking, First AGM Vice Principal for Student Affairs, Godwin O. D. Chea lauded Mulrany International Liberia for the donation and promised that beginning the next school day, students will be compel to wash their hands before entering classes.

Chea assured that students, who benefited from the interactive lecture, would serve as ambassadors.