17 October 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Namibia/Mozambique: Shalulile Winner Takes Namibia Closer to Cameroon

Peter Shalulile stuck on 73 minutes to hand Namibia a much-needed 1-0 victory over Mozambique on Tuesday night. The victory takes Namibia to seven points, tied with Guinea Bissau.

It was the second meeting between the two sides in four days and Namibia needed to win again, having won in Maputo on Saturday 2-1. Shalulile controlled a fine cross from Willy Stephanus and dispatched it into the back of the net to send them into the much-needed celebration after a frustrating evening.

Namibians came out in numbers to support their beloved Brave Warriors following their heroics on Saturday in Maputo and just as it was the case then, Mozambique had the better of the ball and created more chances to score, winning three corners inside the opening six minutes, while the Warriors looked for counters that failed to spackle.

Captain Elias Pelembe, Stanely Ratifo, Joao Jeitso, Dove Edmilson kept the ball well for Mozambique while Clesio Palmerim pulled the strings well for Abel Xavier's side but the end product was not to be.

Deon Hotto replaced Absalom Iimbondi at halftime and took up the left side of midfield while Stephanus retuned to the right as Petrus Shitembi, captain Ronald Ketjijere and Sadney Urikhob continued to hold their own against the physical Mozambicans.

And as it all seemed like the two sides will play out for a draw and five points each after the night in Group K, Stephanus reminded the fans why he loves to kiss the touchline as he ran down the flank and delivered a pitch perfect cross onto the chest of Shalulile who shrugged of a defender before unleashing a right footer into the net past Leonel Pendula.

The host was later dealt a heavy blow on 87 minutes as the impressive Denzil Haoseb received a second yellow and his marching order for apparent time wasting. Defender Charles Hambira came on for Shitembi to close shop in the five added minutes.

An emotional Ricardo Mannetti praised the fans and players for the conduct on the day and throughout the joinery thus far.

"We have not qualified yet but have done ourselves proud indeed today. The players have shown that they deserve to be respected and they really have risen up. The fans today were fantastic and we now need to produce the same result against Guinea Bissau next month and get to the ten points which is our target to qualify," said the teary Mannetti.

The next match day will see Namibia host Guinea Bissau in a top of the table clash and Mozambique play Zambia next month.

