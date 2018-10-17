Angola: Media Professionals Reflect On Communication and Children's Rights

Luanda — Private and public media professionals reflected Tuesday in Luanda, on journalistic practices and approach on the rights of children in Angola with a view to improving the performance in the treatment of these issues so as to safeguard the 11 Commitments on Children.

The journalists have also been made acquainted with the Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted by the UN General Assembly which promotes the rights chilldren by adapting them to their physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development.

The UN convention gives parental responsibility and the State to ensure an adequate standard of living for minors.

The event's lectures considered that the Media should guarantee to the child access to information and materials from various sources.

They also encouraged media to disseminate information that is of social and cultural interest to children.

To the UNICEF assistant representative, Patrícia Portela de Sousa, media outlets should also provide more and better opportunity for children's issues to have more visibility in traditional media as well as in the digital platforms.

The meeting jointly held by the Mass Media Ministry and UNICEF discussed themes on " The Right of the Child in Angola-Implementation of 11 Commitments", " The Commitment nº 10 - The Child in Media", and " Journalistic Practices on the Approach of Issues concerning children", among others.