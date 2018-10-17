17 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rain, Thunder to Lash Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga This Weekend

Tagged:

Related Topics

A strong high pressure system south of South Africa is expected to produce heavy thundershowers and rain over the eastern parts of the country over the weekend.

According to data from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the rain is expected to affect KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the Free State and northern Lesotho.

"We are expecting a lot of moisture and cooler temperatures from that high pressure system," SAWS forecaster Victoria Nurse told News24.

The high pressure system is expected to develop by Friday afternoon and move eastward, driving cooler temperatures in the Southern Cape and interior of the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly but not enough to produce snow.

"There might be a light flurry of snow in Lesotho but no snow is expected in South Africa," said Nurse.

Typical weather

Last weekend, storms lashed Gauteng, resulting in flooding and hail.

Motorists found themselves stuck as roads succumbed to flash floods and the SAWS issued several storm weather warnings.

The northern parts of South Africa experience summer rainfall and Nurse said that the weather was typical for the time of year.

"It's normal for this time of year; we can expect these systems to come in and bring in rainfall and cloudy conditions."

The SAWS regards a three-day forecast as highly accurate, and consequently, issued no warnings for the expected Saturday rainfall.

"It's a bit too far in advance to give warnings. Accuracy is high when forecasting the first three days and after four days, the accuracy drops.

"Saturday would be our day four," said Nurse.

Source: News24

South Africa

How The Sunday Times Issue Shames All of Journalism

This last weekend, the editor of the Sunday Times Bongani Siqoko issued an apology for the reporting done by the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.