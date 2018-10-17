Ghana: Asogli Education Fund Supports 57 Students

The Asogli Education Fund has supported a total of 57 students with an amount of GH¢51,250.00 to further their education in various academic institutions.

A total of 2,215 beneficiaries of the Fund completed their studies at various institutions with a few pursuing further studies in universities abroad, a statement signed by Mr Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the Asogli State Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

It said the current beneficiaries were made up of 35 students in universities, ten in Nursing Training Colleges, five in Colleges of Education and seven in Senior High Schools.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli asked beneficiaries of the Fund to justify investments made in their education by studying hard and shun bad practices that could distract their studies.

He appealed to philanthropists, benevolent organisations and individuals both home and abroad to help sustain the Fund to enable it respond to increasing applications for support.

Madam Francisca Aku, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, said the support was timely and urged the students to make good use of the assistance and come back to develop Asogli and the Volta Region. GNA