17 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Asogli Education Fund Supports 57 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Asogli Education Fund has supported a total of 57 students with an amount of GH¢51,250.00 to further their education in various academic institutions.

A total of 2,215 beneficiaries of the Fund completed their studies at various institutions with a few pursuing further studies in universities abroad, a statement signed by Mr Stephen Tetteh, Secretary to the Asogli State Council and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

It said the current beneficiaries were made up of 35 students in universities, ten in Nursing Training Colleges, five in Colleges of Education and seven in Senior High Schools.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli asked beneficiaries of the Fund to justify investments made in their education by studying hard and shun bad practices that could distract their studies.

He appealed to philanthropists, benevolent organisations and individuals both home and abroad to help sustain the Fund to enable it respond to increasing applications for support.

Madam Francisca Aku, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, said the support was timely and urged the students to make good use of the assistance and come back to develop Asogli and the Volta Region. GNA

Ghana

GBF to Honour Amb. Quarcoo

THE Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will stage a special boxing competition at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.