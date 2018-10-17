17 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Blame NPP, NDC for Vigilante Attacks - Kokofu

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Dr Henry Kokofu has observed that the citizenry should blame both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the recent attack by the Delta Force on Dr Akoto Osei.

"The vigilante actions have gained momentum because political parties such as the NPP and the NDC have failed to take the necessary punitive sanctions against the hooligans.

"The Delta Force attack is awful and dreadful, if we, political parties, want hooliganism to come to an end, it will surely end, particularly NPP and NDC, if we want the vigilante attacks to stop, it will end, Ghanaians should hold us responsible," Dr Kokofu insisted.

Dr Akoto Osei, Minister of State for Monitoring & Evaluation who doubles as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono was nearly assaulted by some heavily-built men of the Delta Force, pro-NPP group.

The muscular men reportedly interrupted a meeting of constituency executives which Dr Akoto Osei was chairing with the intent to physically manhandle him but he escaped unharmed.

Several political figures have condemned the action by the pro-NPP vigilante group. -peacefmonline.com

