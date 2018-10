THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee will have its maiden interaction with the media today at 12 mid-day at the Alisa Hotel (North Ridge) in Accra.

According to the spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah, "the objective is to brief the media on the activities of the Committee so far and also clarify its mandate by FIFA."

President of the GFA Normalisation Committee, Kofi Amoah and the Committee's members are expected to be present