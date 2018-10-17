17 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GBF to Honour Amb. Quarcoo

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will stage a special boxing competition at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will precede this year's election of AIBA to be held in Russia on November 2, 2018.

Mr George Lamptey, President of the GBF, told the Times Sports that the event would also be used to mark the 83rd birthday anniversary of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, a former President of the GBF.

He said a series of events will be held in Ambassador Quarcoo's honour having played a big role in the success story of amateur boxing in Ghana.

Commenting on the just ended individual championship, Mr Lamptey said there was the need to stage more of such events to keep the boxers active.

He said close to 20 boxers have been invited to form the nucleus of the Black Bombers to be groomed and nurtured into world beaters.

He expressed gratitude to DH Industries, Object Consult, Fuel Trade, Paradise Pac, Tang Palace Hotel and the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah for the support they offered to make the championship a success.

Ghana

Norm Committee Meets Media

THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee will have its maiden interaction with the media today at 12… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.