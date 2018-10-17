Ghana: GBF to Honour Amb. Quarcoo

THE Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will stage a special boxing competition at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will precede this year's election of AIBA to be held in Russia on November 2, 2018.

Mr George Lamptey, President of the GBF, told the Times Sports that the event would also be used to mark the 83rd birthday anniversary of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, a former President of the GBF.

He said a series of events will be held in Ambassador Quarcoo's honour having played a big role in the success story of amateur boxing in Ghana.

Commenting on the just ended individual championship, Mr Lamptey said there was the need to stage more of such events to keep the boxers active.

He said close to 20 boxers have been invited to form the nucleus of the Black Bombers to be groomed and nurtured into world beaters.

He expressed gratitude to DH Industries, Object Consult, Fuel Trade, Paradise Pac, Tang Palace Hotel and the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah for the support they offered to make the championship a success.