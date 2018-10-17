17 October 2018

South Africa: Cheetahs Announce 3 New Signings

Sharks utility back Rhyno Smith and Griquas utility forward Sintu Manjezi have been added to the Cheetahs' playing stocks.

The Cheetahs announced on Thursday that Smith will join them on a five-week loan from the Sharks, while Manjezi is contracted for two years.

Smith, 25, played Super Rugby, Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge rugby for the Sharks. He usually plays as a fullback but can also play flyhalf or wing.

Manjezi, 23, played for Griquas in the Currie Cup and in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge. His regular position is lock or flank.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs also announced that fullback Tapiwa Mafura will be joining them from Pukke and the Leopards in early November.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with the Cheetahs, capped off a memorable season with selection into the 2018 Varsity Cup Dream Team XV.

He excelled for SA Schools as a flyhalf, wing and fullback before making a more permanent move to the No 15 jersey.

Mafura's big break came under the current Leopards and NWU Varsity Cup coach Jonathan Mokuena, who included him in the senior Leopards team for the SuperSport Rugby Challenge in 2017.

