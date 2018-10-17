Love for expensive whisky has landed Genius Kadungure a.k.a Ginimbi's customer in court after he stole alcohol worth $87 000 from the flamboyant businessman.

Thulani Roy Dhlamini (23) was Tuesday hauled before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing theft charges after he allegedly stole from Ginimbi's upmarket Sankayi Club.

The club was represented by Tawanda Mhasvi (25), its finance manager.

According to court papers, during a period stretching from 28 September to 14 October 2018, Dhlamini had become a regular customer as he purchased alcohol from the club on different occasions.

He was to pay by means of electronic transfers into the club's CABS account.

Court heard that in a bid to steal from the club, Dhlamini created fake payment confirmation messages which he sent to the club using his a Capital Bank account.

Dhlamini, it is further alleged, consumed alcohol of varying amounts, of $10 000, $12 000, $25 000, $4 000 on different occasions and dates.

Each time he took the alcohol, he would send fake confirmation messages to the club claiming he had indeed paid for the alcohol.

Kadungure did not bother to check with the bank during that material time.

After realising that the accused was continuously buying alcohol worth thousands of dollars each time, Ginimbi became suspicious prompting him to visit his bank to confirm the payments.

That is when he discovered that the alleged transactions did not reflect in their bank account.

Prosecutors said the accused person stole alcohol valued at $87 000 and nothing was recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the state.