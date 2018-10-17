17 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Nicholas Haysom Now Heads to Somalia to Try Broker Peace

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Nicholas Haysom (Fink to his friends) is used to tough and dangerous missions. The South African who was once Nelson Mandela's lawyer has served with the United Nations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and South Sudan, trying to bring peace to very violent societies. Before that he helped Mandela mediate the peace deal which ended the Burundi civil war.

This month Nicholas "Fink" Haysom ended a two-and-a-half year tour as the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and moved to Mogadishu to take up the job of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to Somalia.

That might seem like going from the frying pan into the fire. But Haysom, (ever optimistic) is upbeat about the prospects of the country which will be his home (and his responsibility to help pacify) for the next few years.

In a recent interview in New York Haysom said "my Somali interlocutors assert that Somalia is on a much more positive trajectory than South Sudan. Some analysts agree. Over the last two or three years they've made steady progress in establishing a government, in formulating a...

