17 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Freedom Yet for Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu

By Sam Kiplagat

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu will spend another week in remand after the court set their bail hearing for next week.

On Wednesday, Justice James Wakiaga directed the probation office to file a pre-bail report in court ahead of the hearing on October 24.

The report from social workers will inform the judge's decision when deciding whether to grant them bail.

However, it is the prosecution that has to convince the court that there are compelling reasons to deny the murder suspects their freedom.

The two are accused of murdering Monica Kimani on September 19 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The court directed that Mr Irungu, who was to undergo surgery in his left arm, be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Apart from her parents, other people who were in court to give Ms Maribe support were Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former PSCU director Dennis Itumbi.

Justice Wakiaga has, however, warned the media against reporting what has not be tendered in court

