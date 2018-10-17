Malawi: Chikwawa Registers Progress in Preventing Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV

Chikwawa District Health Office (DHO) has disclosed it is making positive strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the district.

The district's District Health Officer, Dr Stalin Zinkanda, made the remarks on Friday when he graced the Candlelight Memorial event which took place at Nkhate Community Ground under Senior Traditional Authority Makhuwira in the district.

"We have also recorded 82 per cent cases of prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV.

"However, it is sad to note that with some cultural beliefs as well as some religious practices, we find the fight against HIV/AIDS a hard battle to fight," said Zinkanda.

He said the Candlelight Memorial event reminds communities and duty bearers of better ways of dealing with the pandemic.

Zinkanda further said the event keeps them on alert by also identifying the gaps which enable anyone involved to know where they did better and where they did not.

"In reference to our theme this year, I should call on all religious leaders, politicians, communities and everyone to reflect back at the way we have done and plan for the best future.

"The fight against HIV/AIDS is for us all. We can't do this on our own as DHO or council. We need all of us to come together and join hands in this fight," stated Zinkanda.

The DHO called on people to go for HIV testing for them to know their status while urging those on treatment to continue for a health Chikwawa.

Councilor of the area, Davie Jossam said it was a welcome development to have the event in the eastern bank side of the district.

"The event comes at a time when we also have the Thabwa-East Bank road construction project where a lot of things including unprotected sex happen," said Jossam.

Commemorated under the theme "Reflecting our past as we are preparing for our future", the event in Chikwawa was spiced up with traditional dances, drama and testimonies from people living with HIV.