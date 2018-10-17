17 October 2018

Uganda: Police to Bobi Wine - Call Off Kyarenga Concert

Police have asked Ugandan pop star Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine to call off his planned music concert at Namboole National stadium on Saturday.

In a letter replying to the director Emma Promotionz and marketing agency, Mr Emma Serugo, who had requested for security during the concert, Mr Asuman Mugyenyi, the head of the Police Operations Directorate said Namboole stadium management were not aware of the Kyadondo East MP's music show.

"The management of Namboole National Stadium has availed us with a matrix of events they plan to host from September, 2018 to January 2019 but does not include the above music show (Kyarenga Album launch). You are therefore, advised to call off the music show since you have not made any arrangements with management of Mandela National Stadium to host the music show on October 20, 2018," reads part of Mr Mugenyi's letter written on behalf of Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth-Ochola.

This comes just a day after the pop star who returned from Kenya on Monday expressed frustration over the failure by Uganda police to openly declare his planned music concert either legal or illegal.

Bobi Wine said the leadership of Uganda police seems to be bent on frustrating his much anticipated concert by giving vague opinions and positions to his team.

