Tanzania: Public Urged to Promote, Protect Children's Rights

EVERYONE has a responsibility to promote and protect children children's rights by exposing child abuse to the authorities, Deputy Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives Mgeni Hassan Juma has said.

In her message to members of public on the occasion of marking International Day of the Girl Child 2018 under the theme "With Her: A Skilled Girl Force" held in Fumba Town, she said despite repeated calls to respect the rights of all children, girls still faced many challenges in families, schools and in society just because members of the public were not doing enough to protect them.

"We must collectively address challenges such as child pregnancy and marriage hinder the development of girls, the majority of them being in rural areas.

It is estimated that while underage marriage is about 27 per cent in Mainland Tanzania Unguja is eight per cent and in Pemba 11.3 per cent. The problem is still big."

Ms Juma said the government had in recent months improved laws and policies to protect children, including girls, but public support (parents, activists, police, judiciary, and all adults) was crucial to fight against the violation of children's rights.

"It is important that efforts of various entities and individuals come together to protect girls and other children from violence and raise public awareness of their rights," she said as Asiya Makame Ali, who spoke on behalf of students, said underage marriage and pregnancy remained challenges because many cases were unreported especially in rural areas.

She said every year girls ended their education prematurely because of marriage or pregnancy, yet very little was being done to stop it because most parents or close relatives were the culprits.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner (DC) for Micheweni in northern Pemba Salama Mbarouk said underage marriage had been a big problem in her area and that parents continued with the practice secretly after the government declared a war on it.

"Support the girl child to realise her dream, avoid her with underage marriage" was the theme for this year's International Girl Child Day event organised by the ActionAid International and Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa).

The DC said nowadays parents, who planned to force their girls to get married, did so by hiding the brides until the wedding was over because they knew the government did not allow it.

"This is unacceptable because we deprive girls of education," she noted. In her speech, the DC appealed to civil society organisations (CSOs), to join in the campaign (I am too young to marry) to have laws improved so that underage marriage was properly defined and prohibited because it was sad that some girls were forced to leave school few days before their final examinations to get married.

She said underage marriage, which normally take places to hide rape and unplanned pregnancy out of wedlock (involving children aged 14-17 years), ended in divorce and that study indicated between three and seven divorces happened in a month.

According to a Tamwa survey conducted in Pemba, other contributing factors for underage marriage included gender inequity and poverty, difficulties in accessing education and health services, traditional norms, wrong religious perception and unequal distribution/right to services/ property ownership.

As the UN wants countries to end underage marriage by 2030 under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is estimated that 15 million underage marriage cases are recorded annually.

International Day of the Girl Child is a great campaign to help spread public awareness about issues faced by girls, especially in the developing nations.

The UN explains the theme by saying that although high demand for educated and skilled workers exists in the world, there are still about a quarter of young people, mostly females that are currently unemployed, not even under-education or training.

The UN says, under the theme, International Day of the Girl Child marks the beginning of a year-long effort to bring together partners and stakeholders to advocate and draw attention and investments to most pressing needs and opportunities for girls to attain skills for employability