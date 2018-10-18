Kenya: Bahati Brags That Wife Diana Can't Dump Him Because He Is Rich

Photo: Bahati/Instagram

Gospel singer Bahati with his wife Diana Marua.

Gospel musician Kevin Bahati has sensationally claimed that his wife and mother to one of his daughters, Diana Marua can't dump him because he is rich.

Diana had recently spilled the beans about how an argument with the musician that led her to pack her belongings and leave their marital home.

In confessions made on the couple's reality TV show Being Bahati, Diana accused Bahati of being too busy with his music career and not creating time for her and their daughter Heaven.

An apologetic Bahati subsequently reached out, made peace with Diana, surprised her with a new house claimed to have cost Sh10 million before taking her and baby Heaven for a vacation in Malindi.

In his most recent media appearance on Chipukeezy Show, Bahati downplayed the disagreement, stating that his wife can't leave him as long as he remains loaded.

"Mama (Diana) hawezi enda kama kuna mfuko," Bahati replied to Chipukeezy before breaking into a laughter