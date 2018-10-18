17 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Saumu Sonko Raises Eyebrows With 'Nose Ring' On Her Toddler

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu has denied claims that she put a nose ring on her one-and-half-years old daughter.

This following concerned queries from netzens after watching a video of her and the toddler who appeared to be having a nose ring.

Saumu however shrugged off her critics, saying the nose ring illusion was created by an App she used to film the video.

The video captures Saumu's daughter attempting a duck pout while blowing a kiss to her mom's followers.

One user commented, "So wrong let the child be a child."

ONLINE EXPOSURE

But Saumu replied, "My life and my child's is none of your business, wewe umepost wako who asked you? Learn to drink water and mind your business."

The user then responded, "Sorry no offense I was thinking of the pain or the nose ring doesn't have pain. Hmm maybe I am wrong."

To this Saumu replied, "It's an app not a nose ring."

Saumu has in the past been accused of over exposing young Sasha online although she maintains that it is her way of celebrating her baby.

Sasha is governor Sonko's first grandchild sired by Saumu and politician Ben Gatu.

Saimu and Ben have since broken up with with the former moving on to a new relationship with another governor's daughter.

Kenya

Dirty Deals Threaten Food Security, Report Says

A global index has singled out Kenya as one of the countries whose food security is undermined by various forms of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.