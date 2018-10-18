17 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Atiku Promises Women, Youth 40% Cabinet Positions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Atiku Abubakar/Twitter
Atiku Abubakar.
By Alfred Olufemi

The People's Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to give 40 per cent of his cabinet positions, if successful in the 2019 general elections, to women and youth.

"I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40 per cent of my cabinet would be women and youth," Mr Atiku posted on Twitter Wednesday.

"During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow - stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses," he said.

Mr Abubakar lamented the spiralling poverty in Nigeria, saying it was said Nigeria is now cited as the country with the highest number of poor people in the world despite massive resources.

"Nigeria under Buhari is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty," Mr Atiku said. "If we are to change that, we must empower women & youth."

Mr Abubakar also decried the migration of doctors and other professionals to other nations "because of the preferred standard of living obtained there".

"Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors and professionals," he added.

Nigeria

Senate Warns On Debt Trap, Okays $2.9b Foreign Loan

The Senate yesterday warned the Federal Government to stop taking external loans, urging it to find other means of… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.