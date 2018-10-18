Kenya: What Kenyans Think of Moses Kuria's Appearance in Court for Maribe's Case

The appearance of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in court on Wednesday in TV journalist Jacque Maribe's murder case has divided opinion among Kenyans.

The controversial lawmaker was among several media personalities who showed up in court in a case the news anchor and her boyfriend Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu have been charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Also present during the brief court session was Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi, who was once rumoured to be dating Maribe.

The MP would later post three photos of him with Ms Maribe in court on his Facebook page. The photo was captioned: "Friendship is precious no matter what."

On social media, Kenyans shared divergent views on the implications of the appearance in court of the MP and the media personalities.

SUPPORT

While some felt Ms Maribe deserved the support from her close friends, there are those who pointed out that the late Monica's family has received no such support and goodwill from senior public figures.

"A case that has attracted political bigwigs and State House mandarins is destined to drain down to oblivion. Rip Monica," said a certain Alex Mwirigi.

Njahira Njahira wrote "Justice to Monica's family shall be intervened by God. In Kenya power has a say more than justice, but above all there is a living God."

Eriksen Ambs commented "Mheshimiwa do not obstruct justice tafadhali... u will be answerable to God. Kumbuka Monica was also someone's daughter... let the law take its course."

Waweru Muturi said "I have not seen any politician or public figure who has stood with Monica's family after Monica's burial. Hypocrisy of the highest order."

Tee Montezz wrote "With this In mind, this case Is officially dismissed.. It's just a matter of time. In Kenya, it's all about who knows who regardless of the crime committed."