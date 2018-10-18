Uganda: RnB Icon Ginuwine for Kampala Concert

For Ugandans of a certain age, listening to songs such as Same Ol' G and My Pony will draw a nostalgic smile.

That was Ginuwine, real name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, at his best in the 1990s. And Ginuwine and his pony are headed for Uganda for the R&B live concert on December 1 at Speke Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo.

The American singer will be performing in Uganda for the first time on the Johnnie Walker Jazz and Soul Safari stage. Early-bird tickets go on sale from October 15 to November 4, for Shs 80,000 if bought using Visa or MasterCard and Shs 100, 000 for cash transactions.

After November 4, tickets will go for Shs 120, 000 on Visa or MasterCard and Shs 150, 000 for cash purchases. A VIP table goes for Shs 3.5m

Tshaka Mayanja the Jazz Safari founder said Ginuwine will share the stage with local artistes including Naava Grey.