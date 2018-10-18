Nigerian Conspiracy Theories That Rocked the Nation

Nigeria has been rocked by unproven conspiracy theories with varying degrees of popularity. These conspiracy theories have ranged from clandestine government plans to elaborate murder plots. Some include how Lt. Colonel Buka Dimka killed Murtala Muhammed, Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the June 12 presidential mandate due to a business deal that went wrong between him and M.K.O Abiola.

The list goes on but here are some below:

President Muhammadu Buhari is dead!

This theory started when President Buhari miraculously beat the cloud of death hovering over him due to his prolonged ill health. Nigerians speculated that he returned to Nigeria a physically different and better version of the septuagenarian that left for medical attention in England. Nnamdi Kanu a prominent agitator for Biafra averred that the president was long dead and buried in England, and the striking look-alike we are seeing is an impostor called Jubril, that hails from Sudan, whose task was to be a puppet controlled by the "late" president's possé. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode also gave 32 reasons to buttress Kanu's points.

Boko Haram is a CIA project

Some say Boko Haram is a CIA project manufactured by the Americans to punish Nigeria because of her past peacekeeping success in Liberia and Sierra Leone under ECOMOG. A popular Nigerian pastor and former vice-presidential candidate Tunde Bakare even went as far as calling it a conspiracy by foreign interventionists against Nigeria to ridicule us as a nation. This has further spilt into the negotiated release of abducted Chibok and Dapchi girls with theories abounding that the abductions are a fraud.

Fuel scarcity a plot to subjugate Igbos

There are conspiracy theories that the fuel scarcity during the festive period of December and New Year was a deliberate policy by the federal government to punish Ndigbo. The theory is that more Igbo people travel home during the Christmas/new year periods than other people. This period is wired into their cultural DNA. It is when most of them marry; those who live abroad come home and, those who have made it outside Igbo land go home to announce themselves as millionaires.