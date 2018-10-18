Kenya: KPA Teams Return to Local Basketball Action

Kenya Ports Authority men's and women's basketball teams return to Premier League action this weekend looking to consolidate their positions in their respective tables when they travel to Western Kenya for their final away fixtures of the regular season.

The teams had taken a two-week break after taking part in the Fiba Zone five club championships in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

KPA women who lost their zone five title to Equity Bank, take on Western Delight while KPA men, who finished fourth in Dar es Salaam, will have a date with Kisumu Lakeside.

KPA men are currently patched at the top of the log with 36 points with two matches to go and will remain on top whether they lose or win all their remaining fixtures.

Their female counterparts, with 34 points at position three currently, will leapfrog fast rising Storms to finish second should they win their remaining fixtures against Western Delight in Kakamega this weekend and Footprints in Mombasa on October 27 or even lose the matches as they are assured of a point per game for honouring a tie.

Equity Bank, the newly crowned FIba zone five champions, have completed the regular season fixtures with an unassailable 39 points, one more than what KPA women, the league defending champions can get should they win their remaining matches.

Kenya Basketball Federation fixtures secretary Joseph Amoko Wednesday said all the regular season matches will be played by October 27 to pave way for the play-offs quarter-final matches set to tip off at different venues on October 3.

According to Amoko, league leaders KPA men will take on United States International University(USIU) who will be placed eighth while Ulinzi will have a date with Umoja, Thunder will take on Blades while Kenya College of Accountancy(KCA) will have a date with Equity Bank men in quarter-final matches to be played on a best of three series.

The women's quarter-final fixtures will see leaders Equity take on Kenyatta University Oryx, KPA take on United States International University (USIU), Storms tackle Eagle Wings while Strathmore will square it out with Zetech University.

The semi-finals will be played on best of five format and final best of seven.