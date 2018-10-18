Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Labour Meets Thursday for Final Decision

Photo: Vanguard



A former Governor of Anambra, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife on Wednesday said the choice of Peter Obi as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, was a welcome development.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Ezeife described the reaction of those aggrieved over Obi's selection as "shameful".

It will be recalled that some politicians including governors of the South Eastern region of the country challenged the selection, saying that they were not consulted before Obi was selected.

Ezeife said that all Nigerians, Igbos and non-Igbos, were very happy because Obi, also a former governor of Anambra, was the kind of politician the country needed.

According to him, Peter is economical and does not waste money, he knows management and he is a thorough business man.

"A very few people thought they would have been picked to be Atiku's running mate.

"To the extent that they called a meeting in Enugu and at the end, they were not ashamed to announce that they did not come out with any decision," Ezeife said.

The former governor said that some Igbo elders were in his residence in Abuja and they were all complaining and condemning the actions of those politicians.

While congratulating Obi, Atiku and all Nigerians, the elder statesman said that no improvement could be made in the choice of a vice president made by Atiku.

"I see a ray of light in our society. This Atiku's nomination and the atmosphere at the PDP convention in Port Harcourt showed it clearly.

"People had expected that after the convention, there would be implosion but the way it went and the matured speech of the winner changed the game," he said.

Going into 2019 general elections, Ezeife urged all Nigerians to work together for the progress of the country.

The former governor said that there were too many divisions along economic, ethnic and religious lines and it was not helpful to the nation, adding that God had given Nigeria a great destiny.

He described Nigerians as successful people filled with the motivation for achievements and the determination to succeed.

According to him, an ordinary Nigerian wants his children to surpass his achievements and the moment we stop pulling ourselves down, Nigeria will rise.

He said that the minority tribes should raise their voices as they were now equal to every other tribe and would have great impact in the 2019 general elections.

Ezeife whose 80th birthday will come up on Nov. 21, urged the youths to go about spreading love and wishing people well in order to live long.