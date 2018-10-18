Nigeria: U.S. Has No Preferred Candidate in Nigeria's 2019 Poll - Envoy

Katsina — The United States of America has no preferred candidate in the forth coming 2019 general elections, a political officer in the US embassy, Phillip Franz, has said.

Speaking with newsmen in Katsina shortly after meeting with the state governor, Franz said what the US is interested in was the electoral processes.

"We want to emphasise that the US has no candidate in this election; our candidate is the process, we very much respect the sovereignty of the country," he said

He said the US supports free, fair and transparent election in 2019 adding "we support peaceful electoral process and we stand to provide whatever assistance in order to see free, fair, transparent and credible election."