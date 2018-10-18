17 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: U.S. Has No Preferred Candidate in Nigeria's 2019 Poll - Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: BusinessDay/Twitter
Nigeria's 2019 presidential election.
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The United States of America has no preferred candidate in the forth coming 2019 general elections, a political officer in the US embassy, Phillip Franz, has said.

Speaking with newsmen in Katsina shortly after meeting with the state governor, Franz said what the US is interested in was the electoral processes.

"We want to emphasise that the US has no candidate in this election; our candidate is the process, we very much respect the sovereignty of the country," he said

He said the US supports free, fair and transparent election in 2019 adding "we support peaceful electoral process and we stand to provide whatever assistance in order to see free, fair, transparent and credible election."

Nigeria

Senate Warns On Debt Trap, Okays $2.9b Foreign Loan

The Senate yesterday warned the Federal Government to stop taking external loans, urging it to find other means of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.