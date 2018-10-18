Nigeria: Invalid Documents - Vehicle Inspectors Deploys Street Cameras in Lagos

Lagos — The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) has deployed streets cameras to detect vehicles plying Lagos roads with invalid documents.

The deployment of the IT technology followed the launch of an e-inspection and e-billing system last year.

The system will use street cameras, car number plate recognition and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to identify vehicles plying Lagos Roads without valid documents.

According to a statement from the state VIS, the street cameras will capture vehicles randomly while the details of the vehicle will be run through the vehicle database and a bill will be sent to the house of the owners of errant vehicles.

It was learnt that already some motorists have started getting such bills in their houses and a team will be sent to impound any car if the owner refuses to pay the fine or correct any inconsistent bill within seven days.

Also, the fines may range from N20, 000 to N250, 000, depending on the offence and the number of times an offender has been caught.

It would be recalled that the Governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode had banned vehicle inspection on the road by the VIS officials.

The government had therefore automated the system and reorganized the VIS by the introduction of the computerized inspection centres across the nooks and crannies of Lagos state.

The VIS officials however, warned vehicle owners to regularise their papers so as not to fall victims of the new electronic detection system