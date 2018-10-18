Nigeria: No Threat to 2019 Polls, INEC Insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed that there is no threat to the conduct of the 2019 general elections and that everything is on course towards a successful outcome.

The electoral body said nothing has changed from the earlier timetable and schedule of activities it released last year, adding that the commission is on the third stage now, which involves collation of candidates' names from various political parties.

The press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, who made this comment yesterday while reacting to inquiries about the alleged threat to the conduct of the 2019 general elections, said there is no cause for concern.

"The commission released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections on January 9, 2018, and since that day, nothing has changed.

"We've passed the first and second stages, and we are now in the third stage. Candidates' lists are now being collected and documented. There is no cause for concern because INEC is on top of its game and there is no threat to the election conduct," Oyekanmi stated.

LEADERSHIP recalls that INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had last month said that the treat of violence could cause the postponement of the 2019 general elections.

However, the commission, through it press secretary, Oyekanmi, said there was no plan to postpone the election.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are yet to submit the list of their presidential candidates, Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of today's deadline.

The commission yesterday said only 17 political parties out of 91 had submitted the lists of their candidates.

Among the political parties that have so far complied are: UPP, Labour Party, UP, PDC, FDP, MDP, Kowa Party, NDLP, APGA and PPA.

Findings showed that both the APC and the PDP are yet to submit the names of their candidates for the presidential and the National Assembly elections with the deadline ending today.