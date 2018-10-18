Kenya/Equatorial Guinea: Starlets Qualify for Women's Nations Cup After Equatorial Guinea Disqualified

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets got a reprieve where they will compete at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be hosted in Ghana next month, following the disqualification of Equatorial Guinea by CAF.

Starlets had lost 3-2 on aggregate to Equatorial Guinea in the final qualifying round, but an appeal lodged by Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of six players who played a part in the qualifier was upheld by the continental body.

"On the 9th of June 2018, Kenya submitted an official protest before Match no. 30, Equatorial Guinea vs. Kenya which was played in the frame of Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Ghana 2018," the ruling read.

"In their initial letter, Kenya was protesting the eligibility of 6 players, however, they only maintained their protest regarding one player: Anette Jacky MESSOMO. The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

"Considering CAF Statutes; CAF Regulations, in particular the Regulations of the Women AFCON 2018; and the CAF Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Board decides that Kenya's protest is upheld; A sanction of 10, 0000 USD (Ten Thousand Dollars) is imposed on the Equatorial Guinea FA; and Equatorial Guinea's Team is disqualified from the TOTAL African Women's Cup of Nations 2018," continued the letter.

Starlets will be making a second appearance at the competition following their maiden appearance in 2016.

The eight-nation tournament will be played in Ghana between November 7, and December 1, 2018.