18 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Alleged $5m Fraud - Court Freezes Oil Marketer's Accounts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that the accounts of a businessman, Jyde Adelakun Aremu Buraimoh, domiciled in Polaris Bank Limited, be frozen for the period of 60 days, over alleged $4,920.5 millio fraud.

Also affected with the court order, is the businessman's company's accounts also domiciled with the Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank Plc.

The EFCC had dragged both the businessman and his company, Top Energy Company Limited, before the court on alleged fraud in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/586/18.

The presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel, gave the order while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC lawyer, Mr. George Chia-Yakua, had on Monday, while moving the application for the freezing of the businessman's accounts with Polaris Bank Limited, told the court that the order been sought was to last till the conclusion of his agency's investigation of petitions received from foreign banks on the alleged fraud against the businessman and his company.

Nigeria

Senate Warns On Debt Trap, Okays $2.9b Foreign Loan

The Senate yesterday warned the Federal Government to stop taking external loans, urging it to find other means of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.