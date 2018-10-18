Nigeria: Alleged $5m Fraud - Court Freezes Oil Marketer's Accounts

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that the accounts of a businessman, Jyde Adelakun Aremu Buraimoh, domiciled in Polaris Bank Limited, be frozen for the period of 60 days, over alleged $4,920.5 millio fraud.

Also affected with the court order, is the businessman's company's accounts also domiciled with the Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank Plc.

The EFCC had dragged both the businessman and his company, Top Energy Company Limited, before the court on alleged fraud in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/586/18.

The presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel, gave the order while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC lawyer, Mr. George Chia-Yakua, had on Monday, while moving the application for the freezing of the businessman's accounts with Polaris Bank Limited, told the court that the order been sought was to last till the conclusion of his agency's investigation of petitions received from foreign banks on the alleged fraud against the businessman and his company.