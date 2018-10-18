Nigeria: Senate Leadership Must Change - Akpabio

The immediate past Minority Leader of the Senate, Godswill ‎Akpabio, has said composition of the Senate leadership must change for things to take proper shape.

Sen. Akpabio, who joined the ruling APC from the opposition PDP in August after resigning his position as minority leader, said he believed the Senate as presently constituted was not okay.

Akpabio said in a situation where one party had a clear majority in the red chamber while a minority party presided was unheard of in any democratic setting.

Our correspondent reports that both Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, were now members of the PDP after Saraki's defection to the opposition party in August.

Akpabio insisted during a press conference yesterday that the leadership must be reconstituted to reflect the strength of each political party.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor added that his movement to the APC was in the best national interest and urged other senators to do same.

"‎There is need for us to restructure the Senate since we have people that defected to other places. We should have the seats for the APC senators, those in the PDP and APGA sitting according to the Senate rules on sitting arrangement.

"There is need for us to reconstitute the Senate as it is currently, including the leadership. We can't have a situation where the minority will lead; you can't have 80 and then 10 will lead. It is not done anywhere," he said.

In 2019, he said, it would be very difficult for any party to penetrate the South South due to the unprecedented projects executed by the current administration in the zone.

The senator added that, "Having moved from the PDP to the APC, I think it's a jolly good movement. I'm happy and excited that I have direct access to be heard by the government. Whatever advice I'll give will not be seen from an opposition point of view.