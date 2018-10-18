Nigeria: Atiku Did Not Err in Choosing Obi As Running Mate - Nwobu

interview

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu is the Chairman of the Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He spoke to newsmen recentlyin Awka, the state capital, on a number of party and national issues. OBETA OKECHUKWU was there...

Can you say the just concluded primaries of your party in the state, was free, fair and transparent?

We all know very well that one of the bane of political parties in this democratic dispensation is lack of internal democracy. What I mean by lack of internal democracy is that political parties have not allowed their candidates to emerge through democratic process within the ambit of the constitution of their constitution.

From the onset, when we started preparations for our party primaries, we set out to ensure that internal democracy is brought to bear in all our party activities. We made it clear to all our aspirants that their chances of becoming a candidate would depend on the delegates within their respective constituencies. and, the party followership within the constituencies. And we started to demonstrate this resolve by ensuring that the election of the three-man adhoc delegates was done in a manner that was satisfactory to every member of the party.

And when we set out to conduct the primaries, we made sure that we informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is the body that is constitutionally empowered to supervise the conduct of the primaries. We informed the INEC about the time and venue of the primaries, the Returning Officers, and, all the Committees that came from the national headquarters of our party to conduct the primaries. And we made sure that there were INEC officials in all the venues of our primaries to monitor the exercise. And, I can attest to the fact that for the first time, there was no parallel PDP primaries in Anambra state during the exercise. All the primaries for each of the constituencies, either the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives or the Senate were held in one designated venue in each constituency.

And the outcome of all the primaries have been adjudged as very transparent even by the aspirants.

Those who lost in the primaries have even pledged to support those who won. This has given a great deal of hope to the teeming members and supporters of our party, the PDP in Anambra state. And it is a pointer to the public that we are eager to do what is right to get our democracy work perfectly once again.

What is your take on the just concluded presidential primary held in Port Harcourt?

Interestingly, this level of transparency was also replicated at our party's national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. All the delegates were already known. The statutory and the elected delegates, they were all known ahead of time. And all the aspirants who vied for the presidential ticket of our party were availed the list of the delegates ahead of time. In fact, one must commend the host governor, Chief Nyesom Nwike; the chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, the governor Delta state, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa and his Co- chairman, the governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi. They showed clearly the ability to build confidence on the minds of the aspirants in the manner they ensure transparency in all the activities concerning the convention.

More importantly the voting arrangement at the convention was made in such a way that nobody could detect which of the aspirants a delegate voted for. And the entire exercise was beamed live by on the television for the whole world to see what happened. And at the end of the convention, all the aspirants were satisfied with the outcome.

So, PDP has shown a great deal of ability to showcase internal democracy. And that is why the outcome of that presidential primary has been accepted by all the aspirants and the have all pledged to work in synergy with the our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to ensure victory for the party during the general elections.

Shortly before the primaries, some members protested against your designation as chairman of 'state Caretaker Committee', How are you handling that, so that you don't go into the general elections a divided house in the state?

You know, in any political party there are always many tendencies. And each tendency will want its own view or wish to prevail. But at the end of the day, when they see that the leadership has a very honest mindset, you find out that everybody will coalesce. But there is always the initial efforts by each of the tendencies to try to sway the leadership and the followership to its own side. But when they see that the leadership is firm, transparent and means well, you discover that the leadership will eventually build confidence that will force every tendency to queue behind it and participate in the process. This was exactly what we were able to achieve in the circumstance. And that was why you that there was no parallel primary of the party in Anambra state unlike what used to be. And for the first time in Anambra state you did not hear that a PDP faction is holding their primary at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, and that another is holding its own at St. Mary's Field, and yet another one is holding its own at St. Patrick's field.

This time, there was only one primary of the PDP, Anambra state chapter because as a state leadership of the party, we were able to build confidence of the teeming members of PDP in the state.

What is your rating of PDP's chances in Anambra State?

Anambrarians and Nigerians at large have come to appreciate the PDP this time around. What happened during the APGA and APC primaries in Anambra state was a sham, it was a charade! It was a day-light robbery where people came to the centres where the party primaries were supposed to take place and those who emerged as delegates were jettisoned for some other names. And at the end of the day, even where an election was said to have been conducted, the outcome would be unmotivated both the delegates and other party members. And you can find out from the INEC if any of her officials monitored the primaries of any of those political parties in Anambra state. Even the security agencies will certainly confirm to you that the primaries of both the APGA and APC in Anambra state were a sham, that there was no internal democracy in what transpired in those two political parties during their primaries.

And I'm sure that both the INEC and the security agencies in the state will testify to the fact that transparency and that internal democracy prevailed during the primaries of the PDP in Anambra state, that PDP got it right.

But come 2019, the APC should be ready to ensure that the elections are free, fair and transparent. Anything short of this will meet resistance from Nigerians.

Let's get your reaction to the choice of the former governor f your state, Mr. Peter Obi, as the running mate of your party's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar?

In fact, that action is the most reasonable decision by our party's presidential candidate, His Excellency, former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar and the PDP national hierarchy. The South East has been very supportive of the PDP family. You reward people for their efforts, you don't reward them for their inability to do what is right. So, the choice of Mr. Peter Obi by our party's presidential candidate, HIs Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as his running mate for 2019 general elections is a reward to the people of Anambra state and, indeed, the entire South East for their support to the PDP. We all know that the arrow head of the PDP formation was the late former Vice president, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme. And he hailed from Anambra state. So, by this gesture of the PDP presidential candidate in picking someone from Anambra state as its presidential running mate, the PDP has deemed it fit to say 'Thank you, Dr. Alex Ekwueme'. It Shows that PDP has really realized the major role he played in its formation' and, that his contributions helped in making it the largest political party in Africa.

Besides, Mr. Peter Obi has an excellent antecedent. He is very focused, and a great manager of wealth. We all saw what he did when he was governor of Anambra state for eight years. Also, former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar is someone who is greatly endowed with what it takes to give good governance to Nigeria, so as to bring the country out of the current socio- economic and political quagmire the APC government has thrown it into, given the experiences he had gained when he was vice-president of this country. Again, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is great wealth creator. And Mr. Peter Obi has a deep insight into the economy of this country. So, I view Atiku/Obi presidency as the best thing that can happen to the people of this country at time it is in a mess.

What will give PDP an edge over other political parties in the state during the general elections?

We allowed internal democracy to prevail during our primaries. Other political parties, especially the APGA and APC did the opposite. They allowed godfathers to hijack their primaries, and, imposed candidates on their parties. Again, the PDP had been in the affairs of this country until the APC took over after the 2015 General elections. And our people have now tasted the two parties, and, they have seen the difference. They have seen that APC is a party that promises, but, denies its promises . But PDP keeps its promises; that the PDP was able to keep this country together; showed that leadership in this country can be done in a detribalized manner. PDP had shown that no matter whose ox is gored - whether a person is in your party or not , if he or she goes against the laws of this country he or she will be brought to face the law. PDP had shown that the economy of this country is sustainable. And all these have been lost since the APC took over the running of affairs of this country in 2015. And we have been telling Anambrarians in particular and Nigerians in general to give PDP a chance once more.

, and, you will find that all the current hydra- headed problems facing the country in all spheres of life will become a thing of the past.

The APGA recorded overwhelming victory during the last gubernatorial election in the state. What gives you the hope that PDP will change the situation in the coming elections?

The outcome of the last gubernatorial election in the state is not a good indices for predicting the possible outcome of the coming general election in the state. Politics is local . What made APGA and its candidate, the incumbent governor, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano achieve that 21-over 21 victory in that governorship election have come and gone. I can bet you that the same thing will not apply in the forthcoming general elections. I can assure you that Anambrarians are going to look at the various candidates who are contesting elections for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate and vote for the candidates and the party that can attract democracy dividends to them. And they know it that anybody who gets to the National Assembly after the coming general elections under the banner of the APC his or her voice will be lost. And when you are unable to speak, how can you be able to bring democracy dividend to your people. And Anambrarians appreciate the fact that where they have a better opportunity now is in PDP. So, the are going to cast their votes for only the PDP candidates for state Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate.

Again, let me remind you that one of the major factors that influenced the that governorship election was the quest by the people of Anambra south senatorial zone to produce the governor of the state as soon as possible. And because they had this fear that since our party candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze might want to go for a second term since he will be serving his term if voted for and that he may want to go for a second term after completing first term, they decided to support the APGA candidate, Governor Obiano because they knew that he canals I for another tenure. So, the people of South senatorial zone saw supporting the APGA candidate as the fastest way for them to produce governor based on rotational considerations.

What considerations do you think shaped the minds of of the PDP delegates to choose former Vice- president Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of your party?

As a former Vice- president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is highly experienced in the art of the politic the country and the governance. I think, he should know this country in- and- out more than any of the other aspirants. Aga, a he is a very detribalized Nigerian. He is not a religious bigot, he professes his faith, and, doesn't believe that others should not profess their. Atiku Abubakar is a grassroots politician, a great mobiliser. He is also a great wealth creator and employer of Labour. He has a deep and vast knowledge of the economy of this country. And look at how he made the choice of his running mate, by picking former governor of this state, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi to be his running mate. Anyone who knows the antecedents of Mr. Peter Obi will certainly tell you that Atiku made the best choice. And that shows you that he is determined to lift this country out from its present socio- economic and political quagmire the current APC administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari has dragged it into.

How many states in the North do you think PDP can win in the coming general election?

In my estimation, I see PDP winning Sokoto,Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe,Kwara, Benue, Kogi , Nasarawa, Plateau, and Kogi states. In fact, I see PDP winning not less than 12 out of the 19 states in the North. And I say this because of the PDP gladiators we have in the Northern part of the country. In Sokoto, for instance, we have the incumbent governor, His Excellency, Alh. Aminu Tambuwal who is going for a second term. We have Alhaji Kwankwaso in Kano, Alh. Sule Lamido in Jigawa. APC has already shot itself on the leg in Zamfara where the INEC has declared that the party could not conduct primaries to select candidates. And PDP has a sitting governor in Gombe. Meanwhile, the whole Middle-Belt has suffered terribly under the APC-led federal government due to the killings in the zone and it had remained unabated. And I am sure that nobody will prefer a government that will not watch his back, but, a government that will put in place a proper security to guide him or his people. And the APC government of President Buhari has not been able to do this for them. So, I expect that all the states in Middle-Belt will not vote for APC.