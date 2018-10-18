17 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Missing General - Nigerian Army Parades 13 Suspects

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday presented 13 suspects arrested in connection with a missing major general, Idris Alkali (retd) to reporters in Jos.

Umar Muhammed, Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, near Jos said the suspects would be handed over to the police for full investigation.

Mr Muhammed said that the people were arrested in the area where the general's missing car was found.

Mr Alkali, the immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on September 3.

He was said to have gone missing on his way to Bauchi, where he left Abuja to in the morning of that day.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, set up a search operation for the missing general.

The army authorities said that after a thorough investigation, they narrowed the search to a mining pond in Dura-Du in Jos South Local Government of Plateau.

After two weeks of draining water from the pond, Mr Alkali's car and two others were recovered from the pond.

Mr Muhammed stated that a "cordon and search" operation was conducted in the community and some people were apprehended.

He said "They were moved to the barracks where they were screened, profiled and interrogated.

"These suspects will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

"The persons to be handed over to police include those who were in possession of firearms without a licence.

"Those who heard and saw the criminals that stopped the retired senior officer and those that pushed his vehicle into the pond but failed to report these criminal acts to the security agencies will also be handed over."

Mr Muhammed added that the troops conducting the search exhibited high level professionalism and best practices according to the rules of engagement in arresting suspects.

He also stated the actors involved in the criminal act, who were still at large were known to the army.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to arrest them as their photographs and personal details are with relevant security agencies.

He urged members of the community who had deserted the area and had nothing to do with the disappearance of the general to return to their homes.

Mr Muhammed assured that no harm would come to them, but vowed that those who had anything to do with the incident would be brought to book. (NAN)

