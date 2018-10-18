17 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Promises Credible National Exams

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jared Nyataya/The Nation
Students sit for an exam (file photo).

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised that the government will deliver credible examinations and warned those bent on attempts to corrupt the country's exam systems of dire consequences.

The President said the government will keep on the trend it has established of making national exams free of cheating and taking strong measures against any attempts to steal or leak examinations.

The Head of State made the pledge when he opened the inaugural international conference on Early Childhood Development and education bringing together all African nations.

"My administration has taken bold measures to make examinations credible and I commend those who work hard and long hours to achieve this," he said. "I condemn those who insist on corrupting our exam system," he continued.

President Kenyatta assured all students and candidates that they will be shielded from unscrupulous individuals whose wish is to take advantage of their situation.

The Head of State said Kenya prioritises Early Childhood Development and the government has set out clear policies to support the education of children.

He said children who are exposed to quality ECD and education stay longer in school and that was why the government is taking the sector seriously.

In his address to the delegates drawn from across Africa, the President listed steps the Government is taking to bolster the ECD and pre-primary sector.

Some of the steps he cited include allocating more funds to support research and knowledge sharing in the sector.

He said the National Government will work closely with county governments in supporting ECD and will include the interest of the pre-primary sector in its short and long term plans.

The President said Kenya is on track to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring that all boys and girls have access to quality ECD and pre-primary education by 2030.

He called on county governments, under whose docket ECD falls, to work closely with the national government so that no child is left behind.

The President pointed out that Kenya is proud of the status of its ECD and education which is fully anchored in policies. He pointed out that more than 80 percent of ECD teachers in the country are trained.

Governor Mike Sonko said the Nairobi county government plans to employ two new teachers for every ECD centre and is also in the process of improving the security of schools by deploying day and night guards to all institutions.

Pscu

Kenya

Public Debt Burden to Hit U.S.$55 Billion

Kenya's public debt is expected to hit Sh5.6 trillion by next June and about Sh7 trillion in 2022 when President Uhuru… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.