Kenyatta Promises Credible National Exams

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised that the government will deliver credible examinations and warned those bent on attempts to corrupt the country's exam systems of dire consequences.

The President said the government will keep on the trend it has established of making national exams free of cheating and taking strong measures against any attempts to steal or leak examinations.

The Head of State made the pledge when he opened the inaugural international conference on Early Childhood Development and education bringing together all African nations.

"My administration has taken bold measures to make examinations credible and I commend those who work hard and long hours to achieve this," he said. "I condemn those who insist on corrupting our exam system," he continued.

President Kenyatta assured all students and candidates that they will be shielded from unscrupulous individuals whose wish is to take advantage of their situation.

The Head of State said Kenya prioritises Early Childhood Development and the government has set out clear policies to support the education of children.

He said children who are exposed to quality ECD and education stay longer in school and that was why the government is taking the sector seriously.

In his address to the delegates drawn from across Africa, the President listed steps the Government is taking to bolster the ECD and pre-primary sector.

Some of the steps he cited include allocating more funds to support research and knowledge sharing in the sector.

He said the National Government will work closely with county governments in supporting ECD and will include the interest of the pre-primary sector in its short and long term plans.

The President said Kenya is on track to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring that all boys and girls have access to quality ECD and pre-primary education by 2030.

He called on county governments, under whose docket ECD falls, to work closely with the national government so that no child is left behind.

The President pointed out that Kenya is proud of the status of its ECD and education which is fully anchored in policies. He pointed out that more than 80 percent of ECD teachers in the country are trained.

Governor Mike Sonko said the Nairobi county government plans to employ two new teachers for every ECD centre and is also in the process of improving the security of schools by deploying day and night guards to all institutions.

