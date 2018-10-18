Photo: Dirco/Facebook

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation's Facebook statement about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

South Africa has joined the world in voicing concerns over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Wednesday.

"The South African government joins the international community in expressing its concern regarding reports about the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, whilst in Istanbul, Turkey," Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said in a statement.

The 60-year-old journalist had recently criticised the Saudi Arabian government.

He was seen, through CCTV footage, entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, but was never seen coming out.

"Government welcomes the ongoing diplomatic interaction between the Republic of Turkey and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the investigation which seeks to get to the bottom of this matter," Mabaya said.

Turkish officials have revealed that evidence had been found in the Saudi consulate that confirms a "prominent writer was killed there", according to media reports.

"We trust that this investigation will provide clarity and answers regarding the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi," said Mabaya.

Source: News24