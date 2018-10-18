Nigeria: Govt Extends Verification for Nigeria Airways Ex-Workers

Abuja — Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has directed the extension of the ongoing verification and payment of former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways and assured that the exercise would continue until everybody is captured.

Initially, the exercise was billed to last for one week.Ahmed gave the directive yesterday during her visit for on-the-spot assessment of the exercise across the three centres in Kano, Enugu and Lagos. She said that additional desks had been made available to address all complaints.

This is contained in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Paul Abechi. Represented by the secretary, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Dr. Mohammed Dikwa, the minister appealed to all participants to be patient with the officials.

According to her, over 6,000 former staff of the liquidated airline spread across the three centres will be attended to during the period of the exercise.He added that 40 per cent would be attended to in Kano 50 per cent in Lagos and 10 per cent in Enugu.

"We are here on behalf of the honourable minister of finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to release the entitlements of ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited (liquidation). We are very much aware at the federal level of the suffering you have undergone over the years. It is as a result of this that Mr. President forced the honourable minister to immediately release funds for the ex-workers of the Nigerians Airways," Dr. Dikwa said.He added that the verification became necessary since the funds had been made available.

"Let me inform you that the verification exercise will continue until such a time that each and everyone that is entitled is captured. I want you to be patient and orderly, so that you get verified and get your entitlements latest by next week.

"For many of you who were omited, we will address it squarely and make sure that all those who are entitled and admitted are verified and paid their entitlements. On this note, we are going to dedicate additional desk for you to go and lay your complaints, put down your details, and as soon as the team reports back to Abuja next week, we will address the matter with dispatch.

"And for those who are deceased and are also omitted, be assured that your entitlements will be paid. We are going to look into the records and be sure that you are entitled, and once that is ascertained, you will be paid," the minister reassured.