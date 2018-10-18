Nigeria: Niger Delta Agitators Back Atiku for 2019 Presidential Poll

The Coalition of Niger Delta agitators has endorsed the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidency of the country ahead of the 2019 poll.The group, in a statement, said that Atiku and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, have the wherewithal to take the country out of the woods if voted into power .The agitators, who also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had failed to live up to its expectations, stated that Atiku is better placed to protect the interest of the citizenry in the oil rich Niger Delta region.

The statement was signed by different leaders of the coalition groups, which include General John Duku for Niger Delta Watchdogs and Convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; General Ekpo Ekpo for Niger Delta Volunteers; General Simple Benjamin for Bakassi Strike Force; General Osarolor Nedam for Niger Delta Warriors; Maj.-Gen. Henry Okon Etete for Niger Delta Peoples Fighters and Maj.-Gen. Asukwo Henshaw for Bakassi Freedom Fighters, among others.

"It is with deep sense of regret that the APC-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari which we worked for and delivered as the President in 2015 has proven to be incompetent in handling the affairs of Nigeria. It is very clear now that President Buhari and indeed APC lack direction, vision and plan for the people of Niger Delta and Nigeria in general," the statement said.

In the same vein, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it has concluded plans to organise a two million man-march to support Atiku and his running mate.National President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, Dr. Arthur Obiorah, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday.

Obiora said the two million man-march was a deliberate effort to prove the popularity of Obi and to express its appreciation and confidence in the Atiku and Obi joint presidential bid in 2019.

"The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, wishes to salute the courage of the PDP presidential candidate for the confidence reposed on a vice presidential candidate from the South-East zone.

"This has gone a long way to show that there is still hope in the Nigerian project, which emphasises unity."We are ready to partner with individuals and other relevant groups as well as all Igbo sons and daughters, home and abroad, to deliver Atiku/Obi joint ticket come 2019," Obiorah noted. He said the march, which is expected to hold on November 18, 2018 in Awka and Onitsha respectively, would serve as a campaign against violence during the elections.