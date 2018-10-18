Kenya: Sharks Eye Triumph to Exorcise 2017 Final-Hurdle Loss

Kariobangi Sharks head into Saturday's SportPesa Shield final aiming to go one better and win the gong after they lost out to AFC Leopards last year.

A win on Mashujaa Day will guarantee them Sh2 million and a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

Sharks, who lost 2-0 to Leopards last year, face three-time holders Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium knowing only an accolade will be icing on the cake and reward enough for their second year in top flight football.

Coach William Muluya, fondly known as Kanu, says his charges are ready for the challenge.

"From finishing third to second in two years I think this time round it's for us to win not to lose," Muluya told Nation Sport after Wednesday's morning training session at Utalii grounds.

He added: "The boys are eager to play, they are positive in training, with this kind of energy, I am sure they will transform it in the game. We've matured as a team from last year's disappointment and heading into this final, we know how to manage the tension we had last year."

The teams have met five times before with Sharks, who eliminated Ulinzi Stars 4-1 in the Shield semi final, winning twice while three games have ended in a draw.

Sharks posted a 1-0 win and 0-0 draw in both matches of the just concluded SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

"Sometimes history tells it all, inasmuch as it favours us, we must also respect Sofapaka who are more experienced with a good coach," he concluded.

Sharks, who finished sixth in the league, will rely on striker Eric Kapaito, who nailed the 2018 Golden Boot with 16 goals.

The 24-year-old was however rested for Wednesday's training session.

Team captain Erick Juma say they will be banking on the fine form they had towards the end of the season in the crunch tie.

"Most of our new players have never reached this stage but are motivated and focused to fight for the cup, we felt bad losing to Leopards last year but we've rectified our mistakes and the best thing we can do to prove this is win the cup," said Juma.

Midfielder Duke Abuya is among four players who started in last year final that Muluya will be relying on to lead the way. Others who've been consistent this season are Paschal Ogweno, Geoffrey Lemu and Patillah Omoto.

"We've encouraged the new faces to approach the game just like any other despite being a final, we are not under pressure but heads are high that we can do something for the team," said former Mathare United midfielder Abuya, who has two goals and as many assists in this competition.